North Korea tests new submarine-launched missile

Entornointeligente.com / Pyongyang successfully tests a “new type” of Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile, state media KCNA reports. What appears to be a Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile flies from an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by North Korean state media on October 2, 2019. (REUTERS/KCNA/File] / Reuters) North Korea has successfully tested a “new type” of a Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM), state media reported.

The weapon had “lots of advanced control guidance technologies”, the official KCNA news agency said early on Wednesday and was fired from the same vessel that the North used in its first SLBM test five years ago.

The missile “will make a great contribution to further developing the defence technology of the country and improving the underwater operation capacity of the navy,” KCNA said.

