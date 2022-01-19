Mexico to enact zero tolerance on homophobic chanting at football games

Entornointeligente.com / “I hope that with this new system we have already eliminated the risks of suffering new sanctions,” Yon de Luisa said Mexican football authorities have announced they wil expel any fan from a stadium who uses foul language against players. But most of all, these fans will be suspended for five years from attending soccer events if they use homophobic remarks such as “puto” as an insult, it was announced Tuesday.

The Mexican Football Federation turned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), to appeal the latest FIFA sanction that forced them to play their next two qualifying games at home without fans for offenses of the kind.

The Mexican team will play against Costa Rica and Panama with only 2,000 fans at the Azteca stadium.

Argentina and other teams as well will have their capacity reduced after discriminatory remarks from fans in previous games.

Mexico ill put no tickets up for sale and the Federation itself will pick its guests. In addition to that, an unprecedented control will be imposed on crowds attending football matches. People will have to submit their names and be registered before being allowed to enter the stadiums.

While minors will depend on their parents or guardian. Staff dedicated to supervising fan behavior will also increase, it was reported.

“I hope that with this new system we have already eliminated the risks of suffering new sanctions. We are convinced that people want to go to the stadiums to enjoy themselves, to have a good time, to cheer on their teams,” Mexican Football Federation President Yon de Luisa said.

Mexico’s matches against Costa Rica and Panama will be Jan. 30 and Feb 2. The first match with fans in which this new format will take place will be against the United States, set for March 24 and in which the Azteca stadium will not be restricted in its capacity.

Mexico has been fined a total 17 times since 2014, when FIFA started promoting its crusade to eliminate all discriminatory and homophobic chanting.

