19-Year- Old represents Dominica on the USAID/ESC Youth Council

Entornointeligente.com /

Nineteen-year-old, Ms. Jade Lindsay is Dominica’s representative on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Eastern & Southern Caribbean (ESC) Youth Council. The Youth Council is a 15- member group of young people between the ages of 18-29 years who will collaborate with USAID and local partners by sharing their experiences on some of the most pressing issues that affect young people.

The Youth Council will also participate in USAID- wide events and will benefit from capacity-building initiatives so that they can become better leaders for their communities and stronger advocates on youth issues to governments and key stakeholders across the region.

Ms. Lindsay stated that she became aware of this great opportunity from her aunt, who discovered it from her network and figured it was something that she is capable of and would be interested in. She spoke about her experience stating, «The experience was educational, eye-opening and overall engaging and fun.»

She went on to state, «Itâs always amazing to meet people from different walks of life with different perspectives. So, to meet the other council members, learn from their experiences and get to know them, in both a professional and friendly aspect, was a great experience.»

While meeting with the other members of the 2022 Youth Council, Ms. Lindsay had the opportunity to meet with the United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Linda S. Taglialatela. She described meeting the Ambassador as an absolute pleasure. «It was truly a great experience, being able to learn about some of the work she does and her experience in the field, particularly with youth and inclusivity,» Lindsay expressed.

When asked how she feels to be a part of this great initiative, Lindsay stated that she feels elated to be a part of this project and looks forward to the continued development and execution of the initiative with the council.

Ms. Lindsay is a graduate of the Convent High School and the Dominica State College, where she obtained an Associate’s Degree in Mass Communication. She is also pursuing a Bachelor’s of Arts in Communication from Western Illinois University. She’s also a member of various youth groups like the Our Lady of Fatima Youth Group, the Sixth Form Sisserou Singers and alumni of the Umoja CHS Sign Language Club.

Ms. Lindsay enjoys the creative arts, especially theatre and choir. «I also enjoy working with my peers on developing soft skills for various opportunities from school to work and extracurricular endeavors,» Lindsay explained.

(USAID/ESC Youth Council members with Ambassador Linda S. Taglialatela, U.S Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS and Mr. Clinton White, USAID/ESC Regional Representative)

USAID/ESC Regional Representative Clinton White, commenting on the launch of the Youth Council said, «We are excited by the outstanding work that young people across the region are doing to change their communities and countries. Establishing this Youth Council is an important element of our work in the Caribbean Region. You can’t make decisions that involve young people in the absence of their voices and ideas. The Youth Council allows USAID/ESC to engage youth as well as an opportunity to assist them with developing stronger leadership and advocacy skills. Moreover, the Youth Council Members will also participate in USAID-wide events. We believe this partnership will have a long and lasting impact on the Caribbean and help to build the bridge for the next generation to cross.»

Members of the Youth Council will serve for one year. The group is comprised of underrepresented individuals from local communities and civil societies, including women, non-majority and indigenous communities, and other voices with less access to decision-makers. There will also be representation from the Caribbean Youth Environment Network, the CARICOM Youth Ambassador Corps, youth detention facilities, and other regional youth organizations.

Members of the 2022 Youth Council include:

Jade Lindsay â» Dominica

Yakub Nestor â» Saint Lucia

David Aaron Henry â» Saint Lucia

Imran Bacchus â» Guyana

Ticoya Gilbert â» St. Kitts & Nevis

Deona Nero â» Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tyrecho Bonaby â» The Bahamas

Rolien Thomas â» Barbados

Aaishah Patel â» Barbados

Makesi Francis â» Trinidad and Tobago

Sanisha Autar â» Suriname

Britney McDonald â» Antigua & Barbuda

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com