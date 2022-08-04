19 DSC Agriculture students successfully completed the National Volunteer Program

Entornointeligente.com /

Nineteen students who are studying Agriculture at the Dominica State College, today successfully completed the second cohort of the Mentorship/ National Volunteer Program implemented by WUSC Caribbean, under the Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) project. This initiative funded by Global Affairs Canada, and in partnership with DSC and the Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.

During the six-week long mentorship program, the students were assigned to a placement organization/group, where they gained practical work experience in the agricultural sector to complement their studies. Country Coordinator of WUSC Caribbean (Dominica) Inc., Dr. Nadia Pacquette- Anselm, stated that it has been an exciting six weeks for both the students and the organizations.

Commencing on June 27 th , 2022, the students benefited from scheduled interactive sessions, study tours, and field trips where they were exposed to sustainable agricultural practices, traditional farmers’ knowledge, as well as new and emerging technologies used in agricultural production.

President of the Dominica State College, Dr. Donald Peters, expressed that when WUSC Caribbean brought forth the idea of this program, he felt that it was a step to recognizing the possibilities of agriculture.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of the Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Dr. Kyra Paul, stated that she is very happy with the approach of this program to getting Dominican youth involved in the agriculture sector.

The placement organizations/groups which took part in this program included: The Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security; the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA); the North East Women’s Farmers’ Group; Morne Prosper Women Farmers in Action; Central Universal Women Farmers’ Cooperative; and the Bellevue Farmers’ Group.

