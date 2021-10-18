T&T’s Jack-Kisal Megabox falls to second defeat

Entornointeligente.com / T&T se­nior women’s team vol­ley­baller Sinead Jack-Kisal scored in dou­ble fig­ures but her new­ly-pro­mot­ed Megabox On­du­lati Del Savio Valle­foglia still dropped to a 0-2 win-loss record in the Ital­ian Vol­ley­ball Fed­er­a­tion 2021/2022 La Pallavo­lo Women’s Cham­pi­onship Se­rie A1 on Sun­day.

Beat­en in their league open­er by reign­ing cham­pi­ons and four-time league win­ners Pros­ec­co Doc Imo­co Vol­ley Conegliano, the 27-year-old Jack-Kisal and her new team­mates were ea­ger to get among the win columns.

How­ev­er, it was not to be as vis­i­tors Un­et E-Work Bus­to Ar­sizio won 17-25, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25 to hand Megabox a sec­ond league loss on the trot.

For the win­ner, Camil­la Min­gar­di led the way with 28 points while cap­tain Jo­vana Ste­vanovic got six, and the pair of Sofia Mon­za and Rosel­la Oliv­ot­to five points while cap­tain Ta­tiana Koshel­e­va had a team-high 24 points in the loss for Megabox, with Jack-Kisal adding 14, and Son­ja New­combe, ten in the one hour and 44 min­utes con­test.

Jack-Kisal who will cel­e­brate her 28th birth­day next month (No­vem­ber 8), and her team­mates will have a quick turn­around as they en­ter­tain Reale Mu­tua Fen­era Chieri, who has a 1-1 record, on Wednes­day at the Palazzet­to Del­lo Sport Al­ber­to.

Ear­li­er this year, Jack-Kisal made a win­ning re­turn to Poland when she helped Gru­pa Azo­ty Chemik Po­lice re­tain the Poland Women’s Vol­ley­ball League (Tau­ron Liga) Cham­pi­onship ti­tle, beat­ing De­vel­o­pRes Rzeszów 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15) on Tues­day.

It was the first ma­jor taste of suc­cess for Jack-Kisal in Poland af­ter mak­ing her pro de­but in that same coun­try.

As a teenag­er, Jack-Kisal played with AZS Bi­a­lystok from 2010-2013 be­fore mak­ing the move to fel­low Russ­ian club VC Uralochka-NTMK (2013-2016).

She then made the move to Turkey where she played for top Galatasaray from 2016-2018 be­fore join­ing Japan’s Den­so Airy­bees for two sea­sons af­ter which she re­turned to Turkey for the 2019/2020 sea­son as part of the İller Bankası squad, on­ly.

Due to the coro­n­avirus (COVID-19) pan­dem­ic, her 2020/2021 sea­son was can­celled and ear­li­er this year she en­joyed a short but suc­cess­ful stint with Chemik Po­lice who added to re­tain their ti­tle.

