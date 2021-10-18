T&T’s Jack-Kisal Megabox falls to second defeat

Entornointeligente.com / T&T senior women’s team volleyballer Sinead Jack-Kisal scored in double figures but her newly-promoted Megabox Ondulati Del Savio Vallefoglia still dropped to a 0-2 win-loss record in the Italian Volleyball Federation 2021/2022 La Pallavolo Women’s Championship Serie A1 on Sunday.
Beaten in their league opener by reigning champions and four-time league winners Prosecco Doc Imoco Volley Conegliano, the 27-year-old Jack-Kisal and her new teammates were eager to get among the win columns.
However, it was not to be as visitors Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio won 17-25, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25 to hand Megabox a second league loss on the trot.
For the winner, Camilla Mingardi led the way with 28 points while captain Jovana Stevanovic got six, and the pair of Sofia Monza and Rosella Olivotto five points while captain Tatiana Kosheleva had a team-high 24 points in the loss for Megabox, with Jack-Kisal adding 14, and Sonja Newcombe, ten in the one hour and 44 minutes contest.
Jack-Kisal who will celebrate her 28th birthday next month (November 8), and her teammates will have a quick turnaround as they entertain Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri, who has a 1-1 record, on Wednesday at the Palazzetto Dello Sport Alberto.
Earlier this year, Jack-Kisal made a winning return to Poland when she helped Grupa Azoty Chemik Police retain the Poland Women’s Volleyball League (Tauron Liga) Championship title, beating DevelopRes Rzeszów 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15) on Tuesday.
It was the first major taste of success for Jack-Kisal in Poland after making her pro debut in that same country.
As a teenager, Jack-Kisal played with AZS Bialystok from 2010-2013 before making the move to fellow Russian club VC Uralochka-NTMK (2013-2016).
She then made the move to Turkey where she played for top Galatasaray from 2016-2018 before joining Japan’s Denso Airybees for two seasons after which she returned to Turkey for the 2019/2020 season as part of the İller Bankası squad, only.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her 2020/2021 season was cancelled and earlier this year she enjoyed a short but successful stint with Chemik Police who added to retain their title.
