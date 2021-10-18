Prof Antoine appointed IPPF trustee

Entornointeligente.com / President of the Family Planning Association of T&T, Prof Rosemarie Belle Antoine has been appointed to a senior position within the global co-ordinating body of the prestigious International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).
Prof Antoine was appointed to serve on the IPPF’s Board of Trustees, London, in September after being voted in by the IPPF’s Governing Council. She has over three decades of service and experience in sexual and reproductive health rights as a consultant and advisor to governments, international organisations and NGOs. This led to her being invited to serve the Family Planning Association as president, a position she has held since 2015.
Prof Antoine is an attorney, award-winning scholar, author, international legal consultant, and former Dean of the Faculty of Law, at UWI. She is a former president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, (IACHR), Washington, anautonomous organ of the Organization of American States (OAS). She also previously served as the Inaugural Head of the Special Unit on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights at the IACHR, Rapporteur for Indigenous Peoples, Rapporteur for Persons of African Descent and Against Discrimination, OAS and Chair of the Caricom Commission on Marijuana.
In August, Prof Antoine joined the Executive Management Team at UWI, with her appointment as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Graduate Studies and Research, serving all five campuses.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian