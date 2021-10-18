Prof Antoine appointed IPPF trustee

Entornointeligente.com / Pres­i­dent of the Fam­i­ly Plan­ning As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T, Prof Rose­marie Belle An­toine has been ap­point­ed to a se­nior po­si­tion with­in the glob­al co-or­di­nat­ing body of the pres­ti­gious In­ter­na­tion­al Planned Par­ent­hood Fed­er­a­tion (IPPF).

Prof An­toine was ap­point­ed to serve on the IPPF’s Board of Trustees, Lon­don, in Sep­tem­ber af­ter be­ing vot­ed in by the IPPF’s Gov­ern­ing Coun­cil. She has over three decades of ser­vice and ex­pe­ri­ence in sex­u­al and re­pro­duc­tive health rights as a con­sul­tant and ad­vi­sor to gov­ern­ments, in­ter­na­tion­al or­gan­i­sa­tions and NGOs. This led to her be­ing in­vit­ed to serve the Fam­i­ly Plan­ning As­so­ci­a­tion as pres­i­dent, a po­si­tion she has held since 2015.

Prof An­toine is an at­tor­ney, award-win­ning schol­ar, au­thor, in­ter­na­tion­al le­gal con­sul­tant, and for­mer Dean of the Fac­ul­ty of Law, at UWI. She is a for­mer pres­i­dent of the In­ter-Amer­i­can Com­mis­sion on Hu­man Rights, (IACHR), Wash­ing­ton, anau­tonomous or­gan of the Or­ga­ni­za­tion of Amer­i­can States (OAS). She al­so pre­vi­ous­ly served as the In­au­gur­al Head of the Spe­cial Unit on Eco­nom­ic, So­cial and Cul­tur­al Rights at the IACHR, Rap­por­teur for In­dige­nous Peo­ples, Rap­por­teur for Per­sons of African De­scent and Against Dis­crim­i­na­tion, OAS and Chair of the Cari­com Com­mis­sion on Mar­i­jua­na.

In Au­gust, Prof An­toine joined the Ex­ec­u­tive Man­age­ment Team at UWI, with her ap­point­ment as Pro-Vice Chan­cel­lor of Grad­u­ate Stud­ies and Re­search, serv­ing all five cam­pus­es.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com