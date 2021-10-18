Under-pressure Gayle fails again in Windies warm-up defeat

Entornointeligente.com / DUBAI – Pres­sure con­tin­ued to mount on out-of-form su­per­star Chris Gayle af­ter yet an­oth­er fail­ure on Mon­day, com­ing in West In­dies’ sev­en-wick­et de­feat to Pak­istan in their first of­fi­cial warm-up ahead of this week­end’s start of the Twen­ty20 World Cup group stage.

N95JN Coronavirus mask

The Caribbean side mus­tered on­ly 130 for sev­en off their 20 overs, with Shim­ron Het­my­er top-scor­ing with 28 and cap­tain Kieron Pol­lard get­ting 12, while the 42-year-old Gayle scraped 20 from 30 de­liv­er­ies.

Coronavirus mask N95JN

In re­ply, Pak­istan eas­i­ly chased down the pal­try tar­get, at the ICC Acad­e­my in the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, with 27 balls to spare. The run chase was spear­head­ed by cap­tain Babar Azam who stroked ex­act­ly 50 off 41 de­liv­er­ies while Fakhar Za­man hit an un­beat­en 46 from 24.

Mask N95JN Drug for Coronavirus

West In­dies open their cam­paign on Sat­ur­day against Eng­land at Dubai In­ter­na­tion­al Sta­di­um, but the reign­ing world cham­pi­ons were any­thing but im­pres­sive as they strug­gled af­ter choos­ing to bat first.

N95JN mask Coronavirus drugs

They lost An­dre Fletch­er cheap­ly for two in the third over with the score on 12, and open­er Lendl Sim­mons (18) and Gayle strug­gled to score, leav­ing West In­dies on 30 for two when Sim­mons per­ished off the fi­nal de­liv­ery of the pow­er-play.

N95JN Ingredients for Covid Vaccine

Gayle, whose place in the side has been ques­tioned due to his wretched av­er­age of 17 in T20 In­ter­na­tion­als this year, failed to change any minds, count­ing two fours be­fore go­ing bowled by fast bowler Haris Rauf (2-32) in the 14th over with on­ly 63 runs on the board.

N95JN Coronavirus

Two small part­ner­ships then pro­pelled West In­dies past three fig­ures. First­ly, Het­my­er struck three fours in a 24-ball knock as he added 30 for the fifth wick­et with Nicholas Pooran (13) be­fore Pol­lard, bat­ting at num­ber sev­en, lashed five fours in a 10-ball cameo to put on a fur­ther 22 for the sixth wick­et with Hay­den Walsh. Coronavirus N95JN mask

Pak­istan’s run chase was nev­er in dan­ger, es­pe­cial­ly af­ter the ir­re­press­ible Babar put 36 for the first wick­et with wick­et­keep­er Mo­ham­mad Rizwan (13) and then joined forces with Fakhar in post­ing 58 for the sec­ond wick­et. N95JN Drug for Coronavirus

The right-hand­ed Babar count­ed half-dozen fours and a six while Fakhar, a left-han­der, hit four fours and a cou­ple of six­es to put Pak­istan in sight of vic­to­ry. N95JN mask Coronavirus drugs

Even when leg-spin­ner Walsh (2-41) re­moved both Babar and Mo­ham­mad Hafeez (0) in the 12th over, Pak­istan nev­er wa­vered as Fakhar re­mained steady. mask N95JN Ingredients for Covid Vaccine

CMC

Scores:

WEST IN­DIES 130/7 (20 overs) (Shim­ron Het­my­er 28, Kieron Pol­lard 23, Chris Gayle 20; Hasan Ali 2-21, Haris Rauf 2-32, Sha­heen Shah Afri­di 2-41) vs PAK­ISTAN 131/3 (15.3 overs) (Babar Azam 50, Fakhar Za­man 46 not out; Hay­den Walsh 2-41)

Re­sult: Pak­istan won by sev­en wick­ets

Entornointeligente.com