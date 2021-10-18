Kenwyne Jones appointed women’s team interim head coach

Entornointeligente.com / For­mer na­tion­al se­nior men’s team cap­tain Ken­wyne Jones has been ap­point­ed as in­ter­im head coach of the se­nior women’s na­tion­al team.

This, ac­cord­ing to a re­lease from the T&T Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (TTFA) which is be­ing man­aged by a FI­FA-ap­point­ed Nor­mal­i­sa­tion Com­mit­tee, led by chair­man Robert Hadad, on Mon­day.

Jones, a UE­FA A Li­cence hold­er, will lead the se­nior women’s team in the two women’s in­ter­na­tion­al friend­lies against Pana­ma card­ed for Thurs­day and on Mon­day at the Ato Boldon Sta­di­um, Cou­va. He will be sup­port­ed by se­nior women’s team as­sis­tant coach Char­lie Mitchell and the cur­rent staff.

Ac­cord­ing to the re­lease, the de­ci­sion was made af­ter con­sul­ta­tion with Con­stan­tine Kon­stin, con­cern­ing the de­mands of the women’s in­ter­na­tion­al win­dow and per­son­al com­mit­ments and con­flicts that re­quire him to re­turn to the USA at the end of Oc­to­ber, he has mu­tu­al­ly agreed to step down and of­fer Jones and the team sup­port over the in­ter­na­tion­al win­dow.

Jones told TTFA Me­dia in an im­me­di­ate re­ac­tion to the ap­point­ment, “I’m ab­solute­ly de­light­ed and ho­n­oured for the op­por­tu­ni­ty to coach the women’s team. Hope­ful­ly, we will be able to achieve the goals set out for the team in this im­me­di­ate pe­ri­od. I’ll be try­ing to bring some sta­bil­i­ty to the squad and to help them fo­cus on the task at hand against Pana­ma.”

Last Wednes­day, Kon­stin was named as the team in­ter­im head coach via a re­lease from the TTFA. The re­lease stat­ed that Kon­stin, who re­cent­ly led the na­tion­al men’s Fut­sal Team at the 2021 Con­ca­caf Fut­sal Cham­pi­onships in May, will now lead the se­nior women’s team in­to the two friend­ly in­ter­na­tion­als.

The ap­point­ment was in­tend­ed to be a tem­po­rary po­si­tion for Kon­stin which would have marked his first for a na­tion­al foot­ball team as his pre­vi­ous work­ing ex­pe­ri­ence in­volved the men’s and women’s Fut­sal teams in Port­land, as well as T&T Un­der-18 women’s team at the 2018 Sum­mer Youth Olympics in Ar­genti­na in 2018.

His ap­point­ment came af­ter Wales’ James Thomas, who was hired in April as the women’s team’s head coach af­ter an ex­ten­sive re­cruit­ment process, re­signed to pick up the po­si­tion as Bris­tol City as their women and girls Youth De­vel­op­ment Man­ag­er. He had pre­vi­ous­ly spent four years with­in the acad­e­my set-up.

The na­tion­al women’s team is prepar­ing for the Con­ca­caf Women World Cup and Gold Cup Qual­i­fiers, which was re­cent­ly de­layed from No­vem­ber to Feb­ru­ary.

T&T will con­test Group F along­side Guyana, Nicaragua, Do­mini­ca, and the Turks and Caicos Is­lands for the round-robin se­ries at the end of which on­ly the top team will ad­vance to the next stage of qual­i­fi­ca­tion.

Ac­cord­ing to the re­lease, Pana­ma is sched­uled to ar­rive ear­ly to­mor­row (Wednes­day) morn­ing and join the T&T team in a bio-se­cure en­vi­ron­ment at the Home of Foot­ball. The match­es are be­ing played at 4 pm with the ap­proval of the Min­istry of Health.

Jones’ in­ter­im ap­point­ment will run un­til No­vem­ber 30 while the process for the ap­point­ment of the long-term head coach of the women’s team will be­gin ear­ly No­vem­ber.

