Kenwyne Jones appointed women’s team interim head coach

Entornointeligente.com / Former national senior men’s team captain Kenwyne Jones has been appointed as interim head coach of the senior women’s national team.
This, according to a release from the T&T Football Association (TTFA) which is being managed by a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, led by chairman Robert Hadad, on Monday.
Jones, a UEFA A Licence holder, will lead the senior women’s team in the two women’s international friendlies against Panama carded for Thursday and on Monday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. He will be supported by senior women’s team assistant coach Charlie Mitchell and the current staff.
According to the release, the decision was made after consultation with Constantine Konstin, concerning the demands of the women’s international window and personal commitments and conflicts that require him to return to the USA at the end of October, he has mutually agreed to step down and offer Jones and the team support over the international window.
Jones told TTFA Media in an immediate reaction to the appointment, “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured for the opportunity to coach the women’s team. Hopefully, we will be able to achieve the goals set out for the team in this immediate period. I’ll be trying to bring some stability to the squad and to help them focus on the task at hand against Panama.”
Last Wednesday, Konstin was named as the team interim head coach via a release from the TTFA. The release stated that Konstin, who recently led the national men’s Futsal Team at the 2021 Concacaf Futsal Championships in May, will now lead the senior women’s team into the two friendly internationals.
The appointment was intended to be a temporary position for Konstin which would have marked his first for a national football team as his previous working experience involved the men’s and women’s Futsal teams in Portland, as well as T&T Under-18 women’s team at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina in 2018.
His appointment came after Wales’ James Thomas, who was hired in April as the women’s team’s head coach after an extensive recruitment process, resigned to pick up the position as Bristol City as their women and girls Youth Development Manager. He had previously spent four years within the academy set-up.
The national women’s team is preparing for the Concacaf Women World Cup and Gold Cup Qualifiers, which was recently delayed from November to February.
T&T will contest Group F alongside Guyana, Nicaragua, Dominica, and the Turks and Caicos Islands for the round-robin series at the end of which only the top team will advance to the next stage of qualification.
According to the release, Panama is scheduled to arrive early tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and join the T&T team in a bio-secure environment at the Home of Football. The matches are being played at 4 pm with the approval of the Ministry of Health.
Jones’ interim appointment will run until November 30 while the process for the appointment of the long-term head coach of the women’s team will begin early November.
