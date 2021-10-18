Dillon-Remy: School for all or none

Trou­bled by the col­lat­er­al ef­fects of leav­ing un­vac­ci­nat­ed stu­dents with on­line learn­ing, In­de­pen­dent Sen­a­tor Dr Maria Dil­lon-Re­my is ap­peal­ing to the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion to re­con­sid­er hav­ing face-to-face class­es for on­ly the vac­ci­nat­ed.

In her con­tri­bu­tion to the de­bate on the Ap­pro­pri­a­tion (Fi­nan­cial Year-2022) Bill, 2021, Dil­lon-Re­my said, there should be phys­i­cal school for all stu­dents or none.

She said par­ents did not get enough time to con­sid­er vac­ci­nat­ing their chil­dren so they could re­turn to phys­i­cal class­rooms.

“I am sug­gest­ing that we ei­ther have vac­ci­nat­ed and un­vac­ci­nat­ed chil­dren in school since we know that they all have to be phys­i­cal­ly dis­tanced, they are have to be wear­ing masks, they all have to be sani­tis­ing their hands, etc. They ei­ther should be in school, or they all should be on­line. I am ask­ing the min­istry, please, to re­con­sid­er the de­ci­sion that is be­ing made right now. Think about the chil­dren. Not lat­er, right now, ac­cord­ing to the ca­lyp­so­ni­ans,” Dil­lon-Re­my said.

On Au­gust 11, T&T re­ceived a do­na­tion of 305,270 dos­es of the Pfiz­er-BioN­Tech COVID-19 vac­cine from the Unit­ed States of Amer­i­ca. It was the on­ly vac­cine ap­proved for use in chil­dren be­tween the ages of 12-17. Dil­lon-Re­my said be­tween then and now was not a long time. And while she is not say­ing that the gov­ern­ment should not en­cour­age par­ents to vac­ci­nate their chil­dren, it is Oc­to­ber, and most of the school-age pop­u­la­tion is not vac­ci­nat­ed.

She not­ed that the Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion re­ject­ed the Min­istry’s pol­i­cy to have teach­ers car­ry out face-to-face and on­line class­es and asked Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly to re­con­sid­er that de­ci­sion.

As a pae­di­a­tri­cian, Dil­lon-Re­my said she un­der­stands the im­por­tance of vac­ci­nat­ing chil­dren and rec­om­mends it to par­ents. How­ev­er, she said there are is­sues with what par­ents un­der­stand and be­lieve. There­fore, chil­dren are at the mer­cy of their par­ents’ de­ci­sions.

“There­fore, what is hap­pen­ing is they are in the mid­dle of a sit­u­a­tion where the Gov­ern­ment says this and the par­ents are do­ing some­thing en­tire­ly dif­fer­ent.”

She quot­ed from a CNN ar­ti­cle, which stat­ed that there is a per­cep­tion that COVID-19 was not se­vere in chil­dren. How­ev­er, it showed that while chil­dren are less sus­cep­ti­ble, many were hos­pi­tal­ized with the dis­ease. She even re­ferred to a col­umn by Dr David Bratt on Oc­to­ber 11, in which he opined that chil­dren should be out to school since the dis­ease was not that se­vere in chil­dren.

How­ev­er, Dil­lon-Re­my stat­ed find­ings from a re­port from a pe­di­atric hos­pi­tal in Mt Hope where there have been two deaths, so far, from COVID-19 and 56 cas­es of Mul­ti­sys­tem In­flam­ma­to­ry Syn­drome. Hence, she un­der­stands the con­sid­er­a­tion for chil­dren in a face-to-face set­ting.

Vac­ci­nat­ed stu­dents in forms four, five and six are al­ready back in the phys­i­cal class­rooms. Dil­lon said these stu­dents are in a time-sen­si­tive sit­u­a­tion. If they do not sub­mit their School-Based As­sess­ments in time, the Caribbean Ex­am­i­na­tion Coun­cil will not wait for them to get ac­cus­tomed to the sit­u­a­tion here.

She be­lieves the $6.86 bil­lion al­lo­ca­tion to ed­u­ca­tion is nec­es­sary as there are ad­di­tion­al needs to sani­tise, en­sure phys­i­cal dis­tanc­ing and in­ter­net ac­cess in schools.

