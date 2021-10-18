Cox: National Boxing Championship could be in December

Entornointeligente.com / The Na­tion­al Box­ing Cham­pi­onship hap­pen­ing this year could be a re­al­i­ty if the sport con­tin­ues with the trend of progress it is on cur­rent­ly, Reynold Cox, a coach on the na­tion­al team, has said.

Cox, who is al­so the Di­rec­tor of Box­ing at the T&T Box­ing As­so­ci­a­tion, made note of the open­ing up of gyms across the coun­try, cou­pled with the ex­cite­ment of get­ting the sport back in ac­tion. How­ev­er, he said all is need­ed is for the okay of sports to re­sume ac­tiv­i­ty by the gov­ern­ment, fol­low­ing the lengthy lock­down due to the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

On Mon­day, the for­mer na­tion­al box­er turned coach, dur­ing an in­ter­view ahead of the na­tion­al team’s de­par­ture for the World Cham­pi­onship in Ser­bia, said: “The pan­dem­ic has been a set­back but I know a few gyms start­ed back train­ing, so if it con­tin­ues we may see a Na­tion­al Cham­pi­onship in De­cem­ber, but def­i­nite­ly we will have some work to do, in terms of get­ting the kind of qual­i­ty we had be­fore.

“I be­lieve though that in Trinidad we have a lot of bouts and once we get go­ing, we’re go­ing to be very ac­tive. It will be very ex­cit­ing to get back in­to the ring, we see what’s hap­pen­ing in Sea Lots, so once there’s that in­jec­tion and the okay is giv­en, we can ac­tu­al­ly restart box­ing.”

Present­ly in the Sea Lots area, or­gan­is­ers from that com­mu­ni­ty are set to put on a mouth-wa­ter­ing pay-per-view box­ing card be­tween So­ca artistes Swap­pi and Trinidad Kil­la next month, as part of a wider ini­tia­tive to stem the un­want­ed vi­o­lence among the youth in the de­pressed ar­eas of T&T.

The card is still be­fore the T&T Box­ing Board of Con­trol for sanc­tions, both for the fight to go on and for li­cens­es for the fight­ers.

Cox was al­so in­stru­men­tal in a two-year live-in camp used to pre­pare the team for the World Cham­pi­onship in Ser­bia, Oc­to­ber 20- No­vem­ber 8.

Speak­ing on the team ahead of the cham­pi­onships, Cox said: “I def­i­nite­ly want to do bet­ter than the last time. The last time we were able to get about three wins at the World Cham­pi­onships, so we’re def­i­nite­ly aim­ing to do that as we have two Olympians com­ing here, Nigel Paul and Aaron Prince tak­ing part, so we def­i­nite­ly have the ex­pe­ri­ence.

“Al­so, we’re blood­ing the rest of the team as we have young box­ers like Bless­ing Wal­drop, who re­cent­ly turned an elite box­er, and it will be his first tour­na­ment.”

