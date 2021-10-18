Cox: National Boxing Championship could be in December

Entornointeligente.com / The National Boxing Championship happening this year could be a reality if the sport continues with the trend of progress it is on currently, Reynold Cox, a coach on the national team, has said.
Cox, who is also the Director of Boxing at the T&T Boxing Association, made note of the opening up of gyms across the country, coupled with the excitement of getting the sport back in action. However, he said all is needed is for the okay of sports to resume activity by the government, following the lengthy lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the former national boxer turned coach, during an interview ahead of the national team’s departure for the World Championship in Serbia, said: “The pandemic has been a setback but I know a few gyms started back training, so if it continues we may see a National Championship in December, but definitely we will have some work to do, in terms of getting the kind of quality we had before.
“I believe though that in Trinidad we have a lot of bouts and once we get going, we’re going to be very active. It will be very exciting to get back into the ring, we see what’s happening in Sea Lots, so once there’s that injection and the okay is given, we can actually restart boxing.”
Presently in the Sea Lots area, organisers from that community are set to put on a mouth-watering pay-per-view boxing card between Soca artistes Swappi and Trinidad Killa next month, as part of a wider initiative to stem the unwanted violence among the youth in the depressed areas of T&T.
The card is still before the T&T Boxing Board of Control for sanctions, both for the fight to go on and for licenses for the fighters.
Cox was also instrumental in a two-year live-in camp used to prepare the team for the World Championship in Serbia, October 20- November 8.
Speaking on the team ahead of the championships, Cox said: “I definitely want to do better than the last time. The last time we were able to get about three wins at the World Championships, so we’re definitely aiming to do that as we have two Olympians coming here, Nigel Paul and Aaron Prince taking part, so we definitely have the experience.
“Also, we’re blooding the rest of the team as we have young boxers like Blessing Waldrop, who recently turned an elite boxer, and it will be his first tournament.”
