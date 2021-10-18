CAL adds flights to Tobago

Entornointeligente.com / Af­ter be­ing grant­ed clear­ance to re­sume nor­mal op­er­a­tions on the air­bridge be­tween Trinidad and To­ba­go, Caribbean Air­lines has in­creased flights on the do­mes­tic air bridge start­ing to­mor­row.

The ad­di­tion­al ser­vices will see three flights from Trinidad to To­ba­go in­clud­ing 10.10 am, 12.30pm, and 4.35 pm

As well as four flights from To­ba­go to Trinidad in­clud­ing 11.20 am, 1.40 pm, and 5.45 pm.

Caribbean Air­lines al­so re-timed two flights set for to­day, flight num­ber BW 1526 from Trinidad to To­ba­go which is now 45 min­utes ear­li­er than be­fore at 2.15 and flight BW 1527 which leaves To­ba­go at 3.25 pm.

The air­line had been op­er­at­ing a re­duced sched­ule since lock­down mea­sures were in­tro­duced in late April.

They were al­lowed to in­crease their sched­ule in Sep­tem­ber as an ease of re­stric­tions was an­nounced by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley last month.

This week­end, the Prime Min­is­ter grant­ed clear­ance for nor­mal op­er­a­tions to re­sume.

