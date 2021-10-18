CAL adds flights to Tobago

Entornointeligente.com / After being granted clearance to resume normal operations on the airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean Airlines has increased flights on the domestic air bridge starting tomorrow.
The additional services will see three flights from Trinidad to Tobago including 10.10 am, 12.30pm, and 4.35 pm
As well as four flights from Tobago to Trinidad including 11.20 am, 1.40 pm, and 5.45 pm.
Caribbean Airlines also re-timed two flights set for today, flight number BW 1526 from Trinidad to Tobago which is now 45 minutes earlier than before at 2.15 and flight BW 1527 which leaves Tobago at 3.25 pm.
The airline had been operating a reduced schedule since lockdown measures were introduced in late April.
They were allowed to increase their schedule in September as an ease of restrictions was announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last month.
This weekend, the Prime Minister granted clearance for normal operations to resume.
