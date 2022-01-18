Mona booted from Walker Cup final, KT to play St Catherine

Entornointeligente.com / Mona High School have been booted from the ISSA Walker Cup final after it came to light they used two ineligible players in their Walker Cup semifinal against Kingston Technical High School on Friday.

In a release, ISSA said the fate of the Craig Butler-coached team, who also used an ineligible player earlier in the season, was decided based on an ISSA statute which states:

“If a player receives a “red card” he automatically misses the next scheduled match in the competition in which he is eligible.”

This means Kingston Technical High School, who were soundly beaten 5-0 in that Walker Cup final, will replace Mona in Saturday’s Walker Cup final against defending champions, St Catherine High School.

The situation stems from a game against St Andrew Technical High School in the Manning Cup quarterfinal where Ronaldo Jones received a straight red card, and Carlton Brown had two yellow cards. That was the last game the players played before taking on Kingston Technical in the Walker Cup

