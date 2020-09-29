18-y-o facing larceny and firearm charges

Entornointeligente.com /

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An eighteen-year-old has been arrested and charged under the Larceny and Firearm Acts after he allegedly robbed a man of money, phones, and a pair of AirPods on Monday, September 14.

Charged is Akeem Thomas of Garbally Drive, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

According to the police, about 3:45 am, the complainant was in his yard when Thomas and two other men, armed with guns, alighted from a beige Toyota Axio motor car.

The men then proceeded to rob him of $40,000, US$1,026, one Samsung J3 cellular phone valued at $20,000, one T-Mobile cellular phone valued at $40,000 and a pair of AirPods valued at US$100.

Thomas is to appear in court at a later date.

