18 dead, one rescued in China mine accident

A rescuer gauges the density of carbon monoxide in the smog at the coal mine accident site in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China, Dec. 4, 2020. Eighteen miners were confirmed dead due to excessive level of carbon monoxide in a coal mine in Chongqing, local authorities said Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

CHONGQING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) — Eighteen people have been killed and one survivor has been rescued after an accident due to excessive levels of carbon monoxide in a coal mine in southwest China, rescuers said Saturday.

The accident happened at around 5 p.m. Friday at the closed Diaoshuidong colliery in Yongchuan District, Chongqing Municipality when workers were dismantling equipment in the pit, trapping 24 workers underground. The mine was suspended and shut down two months ago.

