ST Sports Talk Podcast: Hariss Harun on his 1st SPL title; eyeing 2nd Suzuki Cup

Entornointeligente.com / ST Sports Talk Ep 140: Hariss Harun on his 1st SPL title; eyeing 2nd Suzuki Cup

20:52 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.

National football team captain Hariss Harun added another accolade to his trophy-laden career when he lifted the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title on October 10 with the Lion City Sailors.

The Sailors, Singapore’s first privatised club, have stated their ambition to establish themselves as one of the continent’s best outfits, and in our 140th episode Hariss shares why he believes they can go on to achieve that target, and what role he can play.

He also talks about Singapore’s chances at the Suzuki Cup, which kicks off on Dec 5 with Singapore looking for their first Asean title since 2012.

They cover the following points:

1. Why winning the SPL is sweet even with all his other achievements (3:28)

2. Similarities between the Sailors and Malaysian giants Johor Darul Takzim (7:20)

3. His mixed history in the Suzuki Cup and how it motivates him now (10:53)

4. How he rates the Lions’ chances (16:42)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz ( [email protected] ) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Penelope Lee

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com