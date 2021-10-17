Prepare for rigid hierarchy and hard drinking, say Asean youths working in South Korea

Entornointeligente.com / SEOUL – When Ms Ella Guevarra from the Philippines first started working in South Korea, she had such a hard time remembering not just the names of her co-workers, but their titles as well.

“It came to a point that I just called everyone sajangnim so that even if I forgot the title, I would still sound respectful,” said the 28-year-old manager in a finance start-up, referring to the Korean term for boss.

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST’s Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com