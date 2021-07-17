Interview: China’s achievements demonstrate advantages of socialist system, says Lao party official

VIENTIANE, July 17 (Xinhua) — The brilliant achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have demonstrated the advantages of the socialist system, an official of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) has said.

The CPC, adhering to a people-centered approach, has united the Chinese people and led them to make remarkable achievements, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the LPRP Central Committee’s commission for external relations, said in a recent interview with Xinhua and other media.

China’s achievements have injected confidence and strength into developing countries, including Laos, in exploring development paths that are in line with their respective national conditions, said Thongsavanh.

Noting it is a miracle that China has accomplished the arduous task of eradicating absolute poverty and solved problems haunting many other countries, the LPRP official said “I take pride in China’s achievements, which tell that adherence to socialism will be a success.”

“The success of China has provided useful reference and inspiration for Laos to develop its socialist cause, with the two countries’ connected mountains and rivers, time-honored traditional friendship and similar cultures,” Thongsavanh said.

Laos and China joining hands to build a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance is an important part and vivid practice of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

The vision is far-sighted, since human beings live together on the same planet, Thongsavanh said, adding that multilateralism is the trend of the world’s development and is supported by most countries in the world.

Speaking highly of China’s assistance to the Lao side in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, Thongsavanh said that “China’s aid has further strengthened the cooperation and friendship between the two parties, governments and peoples.”

The official said he fully agrees with Xi’s remarks on a new type of party-to-party relations.

The CPC “has held many international meetings for political parties, reflecting China’s efforts to safeguard the unity of the international community and further enhancing the international influence of the Communist Party of China,” he said.

“China is our friendly neighbor connected by the mountains and rivers, and I expect China, along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, to build a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful,” Thongsavanh said.

“I wish the comrades of the two countries success in the development of the two countries, and embrace better prospects for development,” he added. ■

