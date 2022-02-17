Successful Reggae Girlz will face Mexico challenge

Entornointeligente.com / Should the Reggae Girlz make it past the phase of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers that begins today with a game at the National Stadium, Mexico will be their next port of call.

Concacaf has announced that the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship, which will qualify the region’s top teams to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 (FWWC), and the winner directly to the 2024 Paris Olympics, will take place in Monterrey, Mexico. The tournament is scheduled for July 4-18, 2022.

The Concacaf Women’s Championship is a key competition in the new women’s national teams ecosystem announced in August last year as part of the confederation’s ‘Concacaf W’ strategy which aims to transform women’s football in the region.

The Reggae Girlz will have to be one of six group winners if they are to make it to the Championships, where they will meet Mexico and the United States, who earned byes to what would be a final round.

The eight teams competing in the Concacaf W Championship will be split into two groups of four. After round robin group stage play, the top-two teams in each group will move on to the semi-finals and, in doing so, qualify directly to the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The third-placed teams in each group will qualify for a 2023 World Cup Intercontinental Play-off.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com