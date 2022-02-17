Shenseea for Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance March 3

Entornointeligente.com / With Shenseea counting down the weeks to her album release, her team is in full promotion mode as they ramp up her visibility on an international level. On Wednesday, Apple Music announced that Shenseea, who they describe as “a global artiste”, will be featured on its Up Next programme, which is a monthly artiste initiative focusing on “identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent”.

As part of the programme, Shenseea is introduced to her audience via an Apple Music short film which is shot entirely on iPhone. She is interviewed by Apple Music 1 host, Nadeska, about her career and rise in dancehall music; and will appear on a late night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 3. In June 2021, Jamaican artistes Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul rocked Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of their hit collab, Go Down Deh . Created and hosted by popular comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the show is broadcast on weeknights on ABC .

In the short film, Shenseea introduces herself as “a young mom and a Jamaican” and speaks candidly about her strict Christian upbringing, which prohibited raunchy music, and her mother, whose work ethics as a farmer inspired her. The film, which is shot on location in Jamaica, shows lots of pictures of a young Shenseea with her mother and with her son.

“For me, growing up, I matured at a very young age, just dealing with life and dealing with people in general,” Shenseea says, as she details her family’s response to her having a child at 19.

“The majority of the people in my family were like, ‘Why yuh have a kid now? Why you going to bring a baby now? You don’t have nothing.’ I had $100,000 … that’s like US$1,000 … in my bank account, and I had a kid. And look at me now,” the mother of one said with a smile.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

