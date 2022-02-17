Minister Marion Hall resumes ministry

Entornointeligente.com / Minister Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, has resumed her ministry on YouTube with a prayer and fasting service.

This came after she revealed last Tuesday that she would “walk away from my calling” and discontinue preaching on social media.

Hall clarified her post during the service.

“What I meant was, you see Instagram, Facebook, for years since I start to preach it has been a mess, but it get more so like a year ago,” she explained. “Then recently, I start seeing some people, as I said, popping up, and I know there was gonna be trouble … . I will never turn my back on God, not after all that He has done for me. I just can’t bother with the set-up.”

She later added, “In the name of Jesus Christ, they gotta subscribe now to see me. You know, a lot of people making money from us by bringing our name; it’s like they don’t have any content. What God was about to do for me, the spirit of sabotage turn up.”

