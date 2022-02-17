Middle overs still a problem – Pollard

Entornointeligente.com / KOLKATA, India (CMC):

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran struck his second half-century in his last four Twenty20 International appearances, but West Indies found themselves outclassed by India, and slipped to a six-wicket defeat here on Wednesday.

Sent in at Eden Gardens in the opening game of the three-match series, the Caribbean side struggled to 157 for seven off their 20 overs, with Pooran hammering 61 off 43 deliveries, and left-hander Kyle Mayers getting 31 from 24 balls.

Captain Kieron Pollard weighed in with a 19-ball unbeaten 24 at the death as West Indies gathered 61 runs from the last five overs, but India’s bowlers still managed to keep the total below par.

In reply, captain Rohit Sharma belted 40 from 19 balls in a 64-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan, whose 35 came from 42 deliveries.

