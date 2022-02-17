Letter of the Day | We deserve an uncompromised Firearm Licensing Authority

Entornointeligente.com / THE EDITOR, Madam:

Convicted murderers, rapists, scammers, thieves, and every type of criminal elements are eligible for a firearm, yet they draw the line at women.

The endangered women of Jamaica welcome a high-level probe and overturn of the most flagrantly corrupt and dangerous Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

With the finger-pointing between CEO Shane Dalling and former Deputy Chairman Dennis Meadows, one thing is clear: the FLA is disreputable and possibly criminal in its conduct. Just like with every other questionable authority, every licence granted under the clearly compromised FLA boards should be revisited with a fine-tooth comb.

I draw a simple analogy: A judge in any semi-respectable country compromises his integrity in his capacity, and the hundreds of cases he has presided over are revisited. Results will then vary, but many cases with questionable judgment under this judge are overturned, as a result of the scrutiny by objective individuals.

