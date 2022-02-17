Editorial | Of conflicts, rules and plane rides

Entornointeligente.com / ANDREW HOLNESS is not the first Jamaican prime minister or political person to have either hitched a ride, or been invited to be a guest on the private aircraft of a rich person to attend an occasion outside the island, for which the Jamaican Government is not paying.

That Mr Holness is not unique in this regard does not mean that there ought not to be a serious debate over the potential for conflicts of interest when such things happen, and what guard rails should be put in place to ensure the integrity of public officials and protect the taxpayers’ interest. Which is why Robert Morgan, the de facto information minister, missed the mark in attempting to paint a picture of grand virtue in the fact that the Government’s only contribution to the prime minister’s January trip to The Bahamas, for the reopening of the Royal Bahamian Spa Resort, was the US$380 per diem Mr Holness received.

Royal Bahamian is part of the Sandals International Resorts chain, one of the world’s great hotel brands, which was founded by the late Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, a pioneer in the all-inclusive hotel business. That company is now managed by Mr Stewart’s son, Adam Stewart.

Sandals is the largest owner of hotel rooms in Jamaica, and is perhaps the biggest private employer of labour in the island. Sandals also transcends its Jamaican roots. It owns hotels across the Caribbean. It is a regional champion.

In that regard, Mr Holness, like his colleague prime ministers in the territories where Sandals operates, has a certain coincidence of interests with the company. Sandals’ success and growth is likely to be beneficial to Jamaica and the region – when it expands it employs more people and, if it is profitable, it presumably pays more taxes. It makes sense, therefore, that if Sandals – or any other significant legitimate business operator in Jamaica – invites Mr Holness to a function, he would make the best effort to attend, especially if it is inside the island.

