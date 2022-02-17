‘Campaign Down Under’ begins … now

Entornointeligente.com / JAMAICA’S REGGAE Girlz will enter today’s Group C Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Bermuda inside the National Stadium oozing with confidence. Match time is 6 p.m.

Reggae Girlz head coach Vin Blaine said, despite starting the campaign without a few of the players who took them to the 2019 tournament in France, he is optimistic that they will collect all three points today.

“It is extremely important that we get the three points because, any competition that you play, the first game is very important for many reasons,” said Blaine.

“Progressing through the zone, we don’t have to worry about it because we have won one under our belt already, so it is very important that we get the three points tomorrow [today],” he said.

The Jamaicans will be without the services of Deneisha Blackwood, captain Konya Plummer and Havana Solaun, who have not been called up for the February window.

