Brathwaite, Reifer lead impressive Pride fightback against Scorpions

AN UNBEATEN century from Barbados Pride opener Kraigg Brathwaite has led the defending champions’ fightback against the Jamaica Scorpions in their second-round West Indies Championship game at the Kensington Oval.

Batting first, the Scorpions scored 328 on the back of John Campbell’s 127, and Paul Palmer’s 72 not-out, but found the going tough against the Pride’s batters when they went into the field.

On day two, the Pride are just 85 runs in arrears, with eight first-innings wickets in hand, thanks to Brathwaite’s 137 not out and Raymon Reifer’s 55 not out. Earlier, Shamarh Brooks had scored 39 to help the Pride to 243-2. Reifer has had a brilliant two days after he took 6-23 to help make a match out of the affair.

Over at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Windward Islands Volcanoes were staring a heavy innings defeat in the face after their batting imploded spectacularly on the second day of their second-round contest against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

