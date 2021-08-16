Éxodo en Kabul: Afganos huyen de los talibanes tras la toma de la capital y la renuncia del presidente (Imágenes)

Entornointeligente.com / Los talibanes han entrado en Kabul, a pesar de que en un principio aseguraron que no la harían hasta que se produjera una transición de poder, para controlar, dijeron, posibles situaciones de robo y pillaje ante la huida de las fuerzas de seguridad, una presencia en las calles de la que Efe fue testigo.

¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla! “Para evitar actos de saqueo en Kabul y que los oportunistas no hagan daño a la gente, el Emirato Islámico (como se autodenominan los talibanes) ordenó a sus fuerzas entrar en las áreas de Kabul de donde salió el enemigo”, aseguraron los talibanes en un comunicado.

Con información de EFE

Kabul this morning. Afghans crowding a visa processing center, trying to get visas to the United States. Stories of desperation. Many came up to me crying. pic.twitter.com/7l8PXBpY63

— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

My heart breaks into pieces for my people who have lined up outside the banks to cash their savings and waiting at the gates foreign embassies to secure visas to leave. #Afghanistanisburning #Afganistan #Kabul pic.twitter.com/FfKsYiXRLa

— Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) August 15, 2021

? TRAFFIC SITUATION RIGHT NOW IN #KABUL pic.twitter.com/egk1YkHTwU

— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 15, 2021

??? ???? ??? ?? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ???? ?? ??? ????. ???????? ???? ?? ?? ????? ??????? ????? ???. pic.twitter.com/VyQfip3PQC

— Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) August 11, 2021

Gridlock on the streets of #Kabul , a population in panicâ¦trying to flee in the face of horrendous uncertainty. Pictures by @MalikMudassir2 pic.twitter.com/A2HVAWpnVg

— Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 15, 2021

Panic in Kabul this afternoon: people rushing to get to their homes as Taliban push through the Afghan capital’s defenses. A new Taliban transitional government expected to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/R30xQ02f6c

— amanda hodge (@hodgeamanda) August 15, 2021

Kabul airport road is packed with luxury vehicles, I saw many foreigners nd afg officials heading towards airport, some foreigners were driving so carelessly hitting ppls cars pic.twitter.com/LextIfnE0j

— Ab.R (@ABZIDAN351) August 15, 2021

Los talibanes se apoderaron del Palacio Presidencial en Afganistán (Imágenes)

LINK ORIGINAL: La Patilla

Entornointeligente.com