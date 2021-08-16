Salute the sentinels with a museum

Entornointeligente.com / The com­mand: “Eyes right!”

As thou­sands passed the four gi­ant tow­ers at the Pow­er­Gen site on Wright­son Road, Port-of-Spain, this past week­end, they would have turned to see the mon­u­men­tal fig­ures lit up in green, pur­ple, blue and red.

It was a Troop­ing of the Colours of sorts, to say farewell to the mil­i­tant gen­er­als nick­named ‘The Sil­ver Sen­tinels’ that have over­looked the city since 1961.

This year, at the age of 60, they’re be­ing re­tired and the Pow­er­Gen staff gave the pub­lic one more chance to salute them while they stand for their last few days.

Pow­er­Gen’s de­con­struc­tion of these city icons comes five years af­ter the pow­er gen­er­at­ing plant was de­com­mis­sioned on Jan­u­ary 14, 2016, as the com­pa­ny shift­ed its elec­tric­i­ty sup­ply to two plants at Point Lisas and Pe­nal.

From June last year, the com­pa­ny be­gan tak­ing the Port-of-Spain plant apart. The site will make room for new­ly-con­struct­ed com­mer­cial, re­tail and hous­ing prop­er­ties as part of the city’s re­de­vel­op­ment plans.

The fo­cus brought to the site now has raised the ques­tion: Can we pre­serve some of this his­to­ry by se­cur­ing a space on the prop­er­ty for a mu­se­um of elec­tric­i­ty in T&T?’

The sen­tinels them­selves are less than half the age of the pow­er plant that’s been on that com­pound for 126 years. T&T’s elec­tric­i­ty his­to­ry is worth shed­ding light up­on.

The his­to­ry of elec­tric­i­ty in T&T be­gan through Edgar Tripp, who found­ed the Elec­tric Light and Pow­er Com­pa­ny in 1894. One year lat­er, in 1895, the first elec­tric lights were in­stalled in the orig­i­nal Queen’s Park Ho­tel, where the present bpTT head­quar­ters is lo­cat­ed, on Queen’s Park West, and al­so in the Princes’ Build­ing, which was lo­cat­ed on the Na­tion­al Acad­e­my for Per­form­ing Arts (NA­PA) site.

The Wright­son Road site be­came the source of T&T’s main pow­er gen­er­a­tion in De­cem­ber 1896, when a group of lo­cal busi­ness­men re­ceived per­mis­sion to build an elec­tric pow­er sta­tion and tram net­work there, for 20 years.

By 1901, how­ev­er, the com­pa­ny was sold to Cana­di­an busi­ness­men and the Trinidad Elec­tric Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed was formed. The name was lat­er changed to the T&T Elec­tric­i­ty Com­pa­ny (T&TEC), which op­er­at­ed the Wrighton Road plant un­til Pow­er­Gen was es­tab­lished on De­cem­ber 23, 1994, a joint ven­ture cre­at­ed from the par­tial di­vest­ment of T&TEC.

With­in the site resided a wealth of his­tor­i­cal arte­facts, doc­u­ments and ap­pa­ra­tus be­fore the de­com­mis­sion­ing be­gan. Among them, com­put­er con­trol pan­els and equip­ment dat­ing back decades, sig­nage and lo­gos of old in­dus­tri­al equip­ment man­u­fac­tur­ers, in­clud­ing the Bab­cock & Wilcox Com­pa­ny, es­tab­lished in 1867, and Par­sons and Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed found­ed in 1889.

Guid­ed tours of the fa­cil­i­ty have nev­er been pos­si­ble be­cause of the in­her­ent risks and stu­dents have hard­ly been ex­posed to books that speak of the his­to­ry of elec­tric­i­ty in T&T. What bet­ter time to start, than now?

The loud fizzing sounds of the sen­tinels and thun­der­ous hums of the equip­ment will nev­er be heard again but their sig­nif­i­cance must be giv­en a last­ing voice. It is in this light, we strong­ly sug­gest steps be tak­en to pow­er gen­er­a­tions to come with knowl­edge of what the site rep­re­sents by cre­at­ing a mu­se­um of elec­tric­i­ty.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com