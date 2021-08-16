G-G Commends RAFA for Supporting Veterans

His commendations were given during a ceremony held at the King’s House, Ballroom in Kingston on Friday (August 13).

The ceremony celebrates the impending 75 th Anniversary of the association on Monday (August 16), and the launch of this year’s Wings Appeal and Adopt-A-Vet projects.

The Wings Appeal occurs throughout the year across Commonwealth countries. The funds are primarily used to support serving and retired commonwealth Air Force personnel and their families.

Additionally, the Adopt-A-Vet programme is targeted to raise funds which specifically support local veterans and commemorate their work and contributions.

“RAFA Jamaica continues to execute an admirable programme of expressing appreciation and support to our brave war veterans and our JDF Air-Wing retirees, especially in their sunset years,” the Governor-General stated.

He added that he remains confident the association will continue to abide by its motto: ‘Not for ourselves alone.’

Meanwhile, Major (Ret’d) and RAFA Jamaica’s Chairman Johanna Lewin, noted tearfully that assistance is always welcomed for veterans and their families. She added that there have been cases of veterans who died from dehydration and malnourishment because of neglect.

“Everybody can help by assisting their [immediate] neighbour who may be a veteran. We will be promoting material that will allow people to scan a QR code, so that they can donate to accounts that have been set up, [and give] food items, anything that will help because we’ve had to provide masks and sanitisation products for hundreds of people since the pandemic last year, so every person can help in whichever way,” she told JIS NEWS.

RAFA Jamaica’s major mission is to provide comfort and aid for the men and women of the Air Forces, as well as a framework of comradeship, specialist care for serving personnel and their families, elderly, and disabled veterans, RAFA Jamaica’s pensioners, widows, and widowers.

