CoP: Head of Legal Unit proceeds on Leave

The Police Commissioner has issued an official statement concerning an incident involving the Head of the Legal Unit of the Police Service. The following is a press release from the CoP.
Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says that Mr. Christian Chandler, Head, Legal Unit, of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), has proceeded on leave pending the determination of an investigation into the report of an incident on August 5th, 2021.
The CoP says that investigations into an incident at sea are currently being carried out by officers of the Western Division.
