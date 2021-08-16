CoP: Head of Legal Unit proceeds on Leave

Entornointeligente.com / The Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er has is­sued an of­fi­cial state­ment con­cern­ing an in­ci­dent in­volv­ing the Head of the Le­gal Unit of the Po­lice Ser­vice. The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the CoP.

Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice, Gary Grif­fith, says that Mr. Chris­t­ian Chan­dler, Head, Le­gal Unit, of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS), has pro­ceed­ed on leave pend­ing the de­ter­mi­na­tion of an in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the re­port of an in­ci­dent on Au­gust 5th, 2021.

The CoP says that in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to an in­ci­dent at sea are cur­rent­ly be­ing car­ried out by of­fi­cers of the West­ern Di­vi­sion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com