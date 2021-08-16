CEPEP resumes Field Operations across the country

Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­is­ter Sen­a­tor Kaz­im Ho­sein is com­mend­ing CEPEP who re­sumed op­er­a­tions af­ter al­most three months away from the job. The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Min­is­ter:

The Min­is­ter of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment, Sen­a­tor the Ho­n­ourable Kaz­im Ho­sein com­mends the in­volve­ment of teams from the Com­mu­ni­ty-based En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion and En­hance­ment Pro­gramme (CEPEP) who re­sumed op­er­a­tions, this morn­ing.

It has been ap­prox­i­mate­ly three (3) months since CEPEP ceased field op­er­a­tions through­out the coun­try; leav­ing road verges, high­ways, recre­ation grounds and oth­er spaces over­grown and un­sight­ly. From as ear­ly as 5:00am to­day (Mon­day 16th Au­gust, 2021), CEPEP crews were dis­patched in their re­spec­tive En­vi­ron­men­tal Work Ar­eas (EWAs) to per­form es­sen­tial ser­vices of cut­ting and clear­ing over­grown ar­eas.

Min­is­ter Ho­sein wel­comed the work­ers and urged them to ad­here to pub­lic health guide­lines by fol­low­ing the 3Ws – wash your hands, watch your dis­tance and wear your mask. He added, “CEPEP does more and I must say that they have been missed. I want to thank each and every em­ploy­ee of the CEPEP Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed for their ded­i­ca­tion to putting the peo­ple of our coun­try first. We have seen what the state of our coun­try looks like with­out you and we are even more grate­ful now for the role that you play in main­tain­ing our en­vi­ron­ment.”

CEPEP em­ploy­ees were elat­ed to be out on the field, once again per­form­ing their tasks. Many ex­pressed their grat­i­tude to the Gov­ern­ment for the de­ci­sion tak­en and even in­di­cat­ed that they love what they do and were hap­py to be able to re­turn to their jobs.

Min­is­ter Kaz­im Ho­sein fur­ther ex­pressed heart­felt thanks to CEPEP for their as­sis­tance ren­dered fol­low­ing the ad­verse weath­er sys­tems that our coun­try has been ex­pe­ri­enc­ing over the last few weeks say­ing, “When­ev­er we call on CEPEP to as­sist, they are al­ways ready and will­ing and I want to sin­cere­ly thank the man­age­ment and staff, es­pe­cial­ly the hard­work­ing field em­ploy­ees who com­prise of main­ly sin­gle-par­ent fam­i­lies, and moth­ers for their undy­ing ser­vice and un­re­served ef­forts to our coun­try.”

