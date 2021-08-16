CEPEP resumes Field Operations across the country

Entornointeligente.com / Local Government Minister Senator Kazim Hosein is commending CEPEP who resumed operations after almost three months away from the job. The following is a press release from the Minister:
The Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Senator the Honourable Kazim Hosein commends the involvement of teams from the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) who resumed operations, this morning.
It has been approximately three (3) months since CEPEP ceased field operations throughout the country; leaving road verges, highways, recreation grounds and other spaces overgrown and unsightly. From as early as 5:00am today (Monday 16th August, 2021), CEPEP crews were dispatched in their respective Environmental Work Areas (EWAs) to perform essential services of cutting and clearing overgrown areas.
Minister Hosein welcomed the workers and urged them to adhere to public health guidelines by following the 3Ws – wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask. He added, “CEPEP does more and I must say that they have been missed. I want to thank each and every employee of the CEPEP Company Limited for their dedication to putting the people of our country first. We have seen what the state of our country looks like without you and we are even more grateful now for the role that you play in maintaining our environment.”
CEPEP employees were elated to be out on the field, once again performing their tasks. Many expressed their gratitude to the Government for the decision taken and even indicated that they love what they do and were happy to be able to return to their jobs.
Minister Kazim Hosein further expressed heartfelt thanks to CEPEP for their assistance rendered following the adverse weather systems that our country has been experiencing over the last few weeks saying, “Whenever we call on CEPEP to assist, they are always ready and willing and I want to sincerely thank the management and staff, especially the hardworking field employees who comprise of mainly single-parent families, and mothers for their undying service and unreserved efforts to our country.”
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian