51 held at Valsayn house party

Entornointeligente.com / Police are searching for the owner of a house in Vasalyn where 51 people, including 35 Venezuelans, were arrested on Saturday for participating in a house party.
According to a release from the TTPS yesterday, police received information that there was a party at the Real Spring, Vasalyn house.
Sometime between 10 pm on Saturday and 2.30 am yesterday, officers stormed the house and arrested the group for breach of the Public Health Regulations and gathering in excess of five people.
Police said the owner of the house fled the scene and a warrant was expected to be issued for his arrest yesterday.
The exercise was carried out by officers from the St Joseph Criminal Investigations Department (CID), St Joseph charge room, Northern Division Task Force and the Maracas/St Joseph Police Station. It was headed by Snr Sup Renzey Ramdeen, coordinated by ASP Coggins and included Sgts Toorie and Thomas.
WPC Worme is continuing the investigation.
2 men held for
moving alcohol
without permit
Two Cunupia men were arrested in Valencia on Saturday, after police found them transporting a large amount of alcohol without a removal permit.
According to the TTPS, officers received a tip-off that the men were at a supermarket along the Eastern Main Road in Valencia.
When officers arrived around 5.10 pm, the 35-year-old driver and his 32-year-old passenger were in a Nissan AD wagon outside the supermarket.
When the car was searched, police discovered ten cases of one-litre bottles of Absolut Vodka, ten cases of 750-millilitre bottles of White Oak rum and nine boxes of Bambu wrapping paper.
The men were asked to produce their removal permit for the items and when they failed to do so, they were taken to the Valencia Police Post and Customs officers were called in.
The men and the seized items were given to the Customs and Excise Division.
In an unrelated incident, police in the Eastern Division raided a marijuana camp on Friday and destroyed about 1,000 marijuana seedlings.
Police said after receiving a tip-off, they went to several areas west of Graham Trace, Salybia, between 11.30 pm on Friday and 10 am on Saturday.
With the use of drones, officers were able to locate and destroy the camp and the seedlings.
The exercise involved officers from the Eastern Division Task Force, the Canine Unit and the Air Support Unit.
Soldier charged
with driving while
disqualified
A 33-year-old soldier was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance on his vehicle on Friday.
Jamil Bailey, of Santa Cruz, was granted $40,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.
Police said Bailey, who is attached to Camp Serrette in La Romaine, was stopped during a routine road traffic exercise in the Northern Division. He will appear before an Arima magistrate today.
According to a TTPS release, 22 people were arrested overnight on Saturday for breaching the 9 pm to 5 am curfew. This brought the number of arrests for curfew breaches to 1,278 to date.
Police also issued 35 tickets for face masks and arrested 12 people for breach of the Public Health Regulations in the same period.
There were 71 roadblocks and 383 patrols overnight.
The TTPS also said 113 of its officers presently have COVID-19 and 347 are in quarantine.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian