51 held at Valsayn house party

Entornointeligente.com / Po­lice are search­ing for the own­er of a house in Vasalyn where 51 peo­ple, in­clud­ing 35 Venezue­lans, were ar­rest­ed on Sat­ur­day for par­tic­i­pat­ing in a house par­ty.

Ac­cord­ing to a re­lease from the TTPS yes­ter­day, po­lice re­ceived in­for­ma­tion that there was a par­ty at the Re­al Spring, Vasalyn house.

Some­time be­tween 10 pm on Sat­ur­day and 2.30 am yes­ter­day, of­fi­cers stormed the house and ar­rest­ed the group for breach of the Pub­lic Health Reg­u­la­tions and gath­er­ing in ex­cess of five peo­ple.

Po­lice said the own­er of the house fled the scene and a war­rant was ex­pect­ed to be is­sued for his ar­rest yes­ter­day.

The ex­er­cise was car­ried out by of­fi­cers from the St Joseph Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment (CID), St Joseph charge room, North­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force and the Mara­cas/St Joseph Po­lice Sta­tion. It was head­ed by Snr Sup Ren­zey Ramdeen, co­or­di­nat­ed by ASP Cog­gins and in­clud­ed Sgts Toorie and Thomas.

WPC Worme is con­tin­u­ing the in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

2 men held for

mov­ing al­co­hol

with­out per­mit

Two Cunu­pia men were ar­rest­ed in Va­len­cia on Sat­ur­day, af­ter po­lice found them trans­port­ing a large amount of al­co­hol with­out a re­moval per­mit.

Ac­cord­ing to the TTPS, of­fi­cers re­ceived a tip-off that the men were at a su­per­mar­ket along the East­ern Main Road in Va­len­cia.

When of­fi­cers ar­rived around 5.10 pm, the 35-year-old dri­ver and his 32-year-old pas­sen­ger were in a Nis­san AD wag­on out­side the su­per­mar­ket.

When the car was searched, po­lice dis­cov­ered ten cas­es of one-litre bot­tles of Ab­so­lut Vod­ka, ten cas­es of 750-mil­li­l­itre bot­tles of White Oak rum and nine box­es of Bam­bu wrap­ping pa­per.

The men were asked to pro­duce their re­moval per­mit for the items and when they failed to do so, they were tak­en to the Va­len­cia Po­lice Post and Cus­toms of­fi­cers were called in.

The men and the seized items were giv­en to the Cus­toms and Ex­cise Di­vi­sion.

In an un­re­lat­ed in­ci­dent, po­lice in the East­ern Di­vi­sion raid­ed a mar­i­jua­na camp on Fri­day and de­stroyed about 1,000 mar­i­jua­na seedlings.

Po­lice said af­ter re­ceiv­ing a tip-off, they went to sev­er­al ar­eas west of Gra­ham Trace, Saly­bia, be­tween 11.30 pm on Fri­day and 10 am on Sat­ur­day.

With the use of drones, of­fi­cers were able to lo­cate and de­stroy the camp and the seedlings.

The ex­er­cise in­volved of­fi­cers from the East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force, the Ca­nine Unit and the Air Sup­port Unit.

Sol­dier charged

with dri­ving while

dis­qual­i­fied

A 33-year-old sol­dier was ar­rest­ed and charged with dri­ving while dis­qual­i­fied and with­out in­sur­ance on his ve­hi­cle on Fri­day.

Jamil Bai­ley, of San­ta Cruz, was grant­ed $40,000 bail by a Jus­tice of the Peace on Sat­ur­day.

Po­lice said Bai­ley, who is at­tached to Camp Ser­rette in La Ro­maine, was stopped dur­ing a rou­tine road traf­fic ex­er­cise in the North­ern Di­vi­sion. He will ap­pear be­fore an Ari­ma mag­is­trate to­day.

Ac­cord­ing to a TTPS re­lease, 22 peo­ple were ar­rest­ed overnight on Sat­ur­day for breach­ing the 9 pm to 5 am cur­few. This brought the num­ber of ar­rests for cur­few breach­es to 1,278 to date.

Po­lice al­so is­sued 35 tick­ets for face masks and ar­rest­ed 12 peo­ple for breach of the Pub­lic Health Reg­u­la­tions in the same pe­ri­od.

There were 71 road­blocks and 383 pa­trols overnight.

The TTPS al­so said 113 of its of­fi­cers present­ly have COVID-19 and 347 are in quar­an­tine.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

