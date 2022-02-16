Verzuz Backtracks On Plan To Make Viewers Pay To See ‘battles’

Entornointeligente.com / The organizers of online music series Verzuz say fans will still be able to watch for free after backlash over plans to add a paywall to view the live-streaming “battles” between recording artistes. After Verzuz partnered with Triller, it was announced that fans would have to pay to watch the next battle, and that viewers would have to sign up for a subscription with the service. The series will now remain on IG live. Verzuz is a friendly competition between legendary artistes in hip-hop and R&B, and is produced by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Dancehall artistes Beenie Man and Bounty Killer have also been featured. It became popular during the pandemic.

