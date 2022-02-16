16 febrero, 2022
Trade Unions Welcome Imminent Return Of Face-to-face Classes In Barbados

Entornointeligente.com / Trade unions representing teachers in Barbados have welcomed the decision by the Barbados Government for a phased return to face-to-face classes starting on February 21 as the country continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19.   Education Minister Kay McConney revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that schools will resume physical classes on a phased basis, including flexible accommodation for certain teachers.   The Education Minister said discussions had taken place with all stakeholders to reach the point where a phased return to school could be achieved.

