Trade Unions Welcome Imminent Return Of Face-to-face Classes In Barbados

Trade unions representing teachers in Barbados have welcomed the decision by the Barbados Government for a phased return to face-to-face classes starting on February 21 as the country continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19. Education Minister Kay McConney revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that schools will resume physical classes on a phased basis, including flexible accommodation for certain teachers. The Education Minister said discussions had taken place with all stakeholders to reach the point where a phased return to school could be achieved.

