Southern Regional Hospitals Back To Normal Service

Entornointeligente.com / All five public hospitals within the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) have returned to normal operating services following a significant decline in COVID-19 bed occupancy levels and sick staff members. It was announced on Monday that outpatient clinics at Mandeville Regional Hospital are being moved back to the hospital after they were relocated at the height of the latest COVID-19 wave last year. Technical Director for the SRHA, Michael Bent has now told Radio Jamaica News that only 12 of the approximately 274 staff members who had been in isolation remain at home. He revealed that there are currently “about 38 admissions, in terms of Covid,” across the five hospitals in the region. On the other hand, he said, hospitalisations for other reasons range from 50 per cent to 90 percent across these hospitals.

