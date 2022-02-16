JTA Concerned About Resumption Of Full Face-to-face Classes At This Time

Entornointeligente.com / The Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) has expressed concern about the plan to resume full face-to-face classes while the country is still recording a double digit COVID-19 positivity rate. Last week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the House of Representatives that full reopening of schools will take place after the mid-term break next month. JTA President Winston Smith believes this could put teachers and students at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. “There are many schools where you’ll find over 30 or 40 students in a 16×16 room. These rooms are poorly ventilated. They are made with decorative blocks and windows that are not even able to open to adjust for circulation of air. Our school system is not pristine as we’d want to believe or think,” he argued. “[Putting] all our children in a space like that, exposes both students and teachers [to] greater risk, because our positive rate is not at three per cent, you know. The positivity rate, the last time I checked, is at 15 per cent. Yes, it is trending down, but I’m suggesting to us that rather than rush back out full force at this time, let us move in a staggered way, increasing as we go along slowly but surely based on how things are happening.” Mr. Smith added that there is need for additional space in primary schools to accommodate students. “There are many primary schools with almost 2,000 children. We’re not talking about schools with 70 or 80 or 90 students, you know. We’re talking about schools that have always been complaining of being overcrowded and the need for additional space in the schools. To push all of these children in these small spaces, in our opinion, exposes us to a proliferation or a continuation of the virus,” he warned. The JTA president also cautioned that there could be serious challenges if teachers are exposed to COVID-19. “Being vaccinated does not prevent you from contracting the virus. What it does [is] it reduces the impact. So, if a teacher contracts the virus, that teacher will have to be out of school for a minimum of 10-14 days. When that teacher with 40 students is out…who is going to now be able to manage those students with one teacher out? And can you imagine if there are two or three teachers who are infected?” Mr. Smith was speaking Wednesday on the Morning Agenda on Power 106.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

