India mourns Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri’s death

Entornointeligente.com / The 69-year-old had multiple health problems and died due to obstructive sleep apnea at a hospital in the city of Mumbai. Bappi da, as he was popularly known in film circles, composed numerous hit songs. (Twitter/@thebappilahiri) Renowned Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who is credited with making disco-style music popular in the Hindi film industry, has died aged 69.

He had multiple health problems and died due to obstructive sleep apnea at a hospital in the city of Mumbai on Tuesday night, Indian media reports quoted a doctor as saying.

In a statement, his family sought “love and blessings for his soul” and announced that his last rites will take place on Wednesday after the arrival his son from the US, according to the media reports.

Bappi da, as he was popularly known in film circles, was a cult of sorts in Bollywood, having composed numerous hit songs that made the audience dance to their beats.

His disco-style music struck a chord in the 1980s and 1990s, with admirers affectionately calling him the “Disco King” and a “rockstar”.

He composed chartbuster soundtracks for films such as ” Disco Dancer”, “Dance Dance”, “Chalte Chalte” and ” Namak Halaal” — and had extensive music credits in the world of Bengali cinema, according to the NDTV news website .

It reported that Lahiri, whose real name is Alokesh, sang several of his own compositions.

He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3, a report on the Hindustan Times website said.

Lahiri was equally famous for his flashy gold jewellery and colourful attire that would become his signature.

His death came as a fresh blow to Bollywood, which is still mourning the passing away of superstar singer Lata Mangeshkar .

Politicians and celebrities paid their tributes to Lahiri.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that his “music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions…”

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022 Indian movie stars such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, and playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, among others, mourned his death.

The most iconic personality, a true rock star of our country. Have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career, got several opportunities to sing with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti🙏🏻 #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/OTmk6ho40e

— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) February 16, 2022 Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022 Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022 Two icons of the Indian music industry have left us within days of each other. Here, #BappiLahiri is photographed alongside #LataMangeshkar . May they rest in peace and glory. pic.twitter.com/G7xAxbNtbh

— Filmfare (@filmfare) February 16, 2022 Source: TRT World

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com