Entornointeligente.com / Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke has disclosed that the government is far advanced in its feasibility study for an unemployment insurance scheme. With several persons losing their jobs suddenly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been recommended that unemployment insurance could provide a social safety net in the future. Dr. Clarke said the government will update the public on the matter soon.

