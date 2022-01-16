Soaring Lithium Prices Become Major Headache For EV Makers

Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 2 days 83.82 +1.70 +2.07% Brent Crude • 2 days 86.06 +1.59 +1.88% Natural Gas • 2 days 4.262 -0.008 -0.19% Heating Oil • 2 days 2.634 +0.026 +0.99% Gasoline • 2 days 2.419 +0.035 +1.46% Louisiana Light • 3 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 3 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64% Bonny Light • 2 days 86.55 +0.96 +1.12% Opec Basket • 3 days 84.72 +0.37 +0.44% Mars US • 2 days 82.22 +1.65 +2.05% Gasoline • 2 days 2.419 +0.035 +1.46% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 2 days 83.61 +0.54 +0.65% Murban • 2 days 85.19 +0.60 +0.71% Iran Heavy • 2 days 80.76 +0.94 +1.18% Basra Light • 47 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 86.98 +0.75 +0.87% Bonny Light • 2 days 86.55 +0.96 +1.12% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 2 days 86.55 +0.96 +1.12% Girassol • 2 days 86.31 +0.75 +0.88% Opec Basket • 3 days 84.72 +0.37 +0.44% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 69.51 +1.67 +2.46% Western Canadian Select • 2 days 68.57 -0.92 -1.32% Canadian Condensate • 2 days 81.12 -0.52 -0.64% Premium Synthetic • 2 days 82.52 -0.52 -0.63% Sweet Crude • 2 days 79.92 -0.62 -0.77% Peace Sour • 2 days 76.87 -0.27 -0.35% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 2 days 76.87 -0.27 -0.35% Light Sour Blend • 2 days 79.27 -0.72 -0.90% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 2 days 82.27 -0.37 -0.45% Central Alberta • 2 days 76.87 -0.27 -0.35% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 3 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23% Giddings • 2 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42% ANS West Coast • 4 days 86.05 +1.08 +1.27% West Texas Sour • 2 days 77.77 +1.70 +2.23% Eagle Ford • 2 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23% Kansas Common • 3 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03% Buena Vista • 3 days 85.41 -0.52 -0.61% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 days Germany To Become Net Power Importer For The First Time Since 2002 2 days Oil Set For Longest Weekly Gains Streak Since October 2 days Senate Votes Against Nord Stream Sanctions 2 days EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply 3 days Manchin Wants Nuclear Tax Credit Extended In Biden’s Build Back Better Bill 3 days Reliance Industries To Invest $76 Billion In Indian Renewables 3 days Campaign Behind Landmark Case Against Shell Targets More Energy Groups 3 days 19-Year-Old Hacks into 25 Teslas Simultaneously 4 days EIA Sees Oil Prices Dropping In 2022, 2023 4 days Saudi Aramco Buys Stake In Refinery In Russia’s Backyard 4 days The U.S. Spent $1.1B On Failed Carbon Capture Projects In A Decade 4 days One Of Oil’s Biggest Purchasers Is Moving Up Net-Zero Targets 4 days Coal To Make Up 85% Of U.S. Power Capacity Retirements In 2022 5 days API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build 5 days Libya Struggles To Restore Oil Supply Despite End Of Three-Week Blockade 5 days Saudi Aramco Is Fighting To Regain A Key European Market 5 days China Boosts Imports Of Cheap Oil From Sanctioned Iran And Venezuela 5 days Kazakhstan’s Oil Output To Return To Pre-Unrest Level Within Days 5 days Coal Prices Dive As Indonesia Signals Easing Of Export Ban 5 days UK Energy Supplier: Cuddle Your Pet To Lower Your Bill 6 days Kuwait’s Oil Wealth Fund Looks To Be Entirely ESG Compliant 6 days Libya’s Crude Exports Slump As Bad Weather Shuts Four Oil Ports 6 days Europe’s Gas Prices Rise On Muted Russian Supply, Cold Weather 6 days U.S. Emissions Jumped In 2021 As Coal Power Generation Surged 6 days Mexico Slashes Pemex Debt By $3.2 Billion 6 days Turkmenistan To Close “Gates Of Hell” Gas Fire 9 days Higher Natural Gas Prices Push Up U.S. Wholesale Electricity Prices 9 days Dutch Plan To Boost Gas Output At Earthquake-Prone Site Sparks Anger 9 days First Green Quantitative Easing Of A Central Bank Fails To Work As Planned 9 days Power Prices In Europe Drop On Milder, Windier Weather 9 days Texas Clampdown On Disposal Wells Hits Oil Producers 10 days IEA Will Soon Free All Its Energy Data 10 days Qatar To Boost Public Spending On The Back Of Higher Oil And Gas Revenues 10 days Rising LNG Demand From South Asia Worsens Global Gas Crisis 10 days Mexico’s Export Ban Will Squeeze Oil Hedge 10 days Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather 11 days Oil CEO’s: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale 11 days ExxonMobil Announces Two New Oil Discoveries In Guyana 11 days India Looks To Attract Investors With New Steel Scheme 11 days Average Oil Price In 2021 Was The Highest In Past Three Years 3 minutes China’s aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty. 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks? 9 minutes US oil facts 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 hours Europe gas market -how it started how its going 14 hours Amazing!…see article: “Turkmenistan To Close “Gates Of Hell” Gas Fire” by Irina Slav 2 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 – official stats from Rosstat agency 2 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That’s what Oil CEOs Say 6 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years 2 days Nuclear power in Russia Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Germany To Become Net Power Importer For The First Time Since 2002

Find us on:

China’s Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail A combination of bullish factorsâ¦

Goldman Partners See Huge Bonuses As Commodity Desk Revenue Explodes After years of malaise, commoditiesâ¦

The Geopolitical Risks To Watch This Winter There are plenty of geopoliticalâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’sâ¦

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Soaring Lithium Prices Become Major Headache For EV Makers By Rystad Energy – Jan 16, 2022, 10:00 AM CST With lithium prices already trading at a record high in Asia, there is no sign that the rally in this much-sought-after commodity will come to an end this year Logistical challenges and production problems mean that producers in China and South America are reluctant to sell lithium salts on the spot market In China, a relatively new futures contract that was launched six months ago will also play a role in driving lithium prices and market sentiment Join Our Community Electric vehicle (EV) producers and suppliers could be facing a major cost headache starting this year as prices for battery-grade lithium are poised to skyrocket. Prices for the metal are already trading at a record high of $35 per kilogram in Asia, and are likely to keep climbing to $50 per kilogram in the second half of 2022 and trade at around $52.5 per kilogram in January 2023, a Rystad Energy analysis shows.

Interest in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries has taken off among manufacturers since early 2021. Rystad Energy, therefore, expects the supply of lithium salts to remain tight through the first half of 2022 at least, due to lagging production in China and South America. Producers appear reluctant to sell significant volumes on the spot market, as supply constraints and the ongoing logistical issues caused by the pandemic create bottlenecks in the trading market for lithium salts.

Chinese producers are hesitant to sell lithium salts on the spot market due to constraints caused by a slowdown in lithium carbonate production in Qinghai province in recent months. Similarly, suppliers in South America’s lithium triangle are reluctant to allocate volumes outside long-term contracts despite their planned ramp-up in 2022, taking a cautious stance because of the ongoing logistical challenges.

This supply tightness for lithium salts, combined with the optimistic demand outlook for LFP batteries that typically feed on lithium carbonate, is expected to keep lithium carbonate prices high and support a notable premium over the price for lithium hydroxide in early 2022. However, Rystad Energy estimates this premium will gradually narrow after seasonal supply bottlenecks ease in China and a ramp-up plan in South America materializes.

“A fresh new driver for China’s lithium market are lithium contract prices on the Changzhou Zhonglianjin exchange platform. Launched some six months ago, the futures contracts have driven sentiment in the market to some extent, especially over the past two months. This has contributed significantly to the current momentum in lithium prices in China and made trader-suppliers who have attempted to destock in January hold back from selling for now,” says Susan Zou, senior analyst on Rystad Energy’s battery materials team.

Changzhou’s lithium contract price for February 2022 hit an intraday high of CNY 418,500 per tonne on 10 January, up 14.34% from CNY 366,000/tonne at the close on 31 December 2021. The contract price then dropped to CNY 345,500/tonne at close on 12 January. However, it is still too early to say whether Changzhou’s lithium contract price will repeat the success of the cobalt contract on Wuxi, which has long dictated cobalt prices in China’s physical market, Zou said.

Rystad Energy’s monthly price index suggests that prices for battery-grade lithium carbonate ex-works China rose to CNY 300,000/tonne in early January 2022, up nearly 43% from CNY 210,000/tonne a month earlier. The price for battery-grade lithium hydroxide ex-works China rose to CNY 290,000/tonne in early January from CNY 192,000/tonne in early December.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

China’s Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition $80 Oil Is Too Enticing For U.S. Drillers To Ignore Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com