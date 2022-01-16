Serbia’s president urges Djokovic to come home

Entornointeligente.com / BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president called for Novak Djokovic to return to his native country on Sunday hours after the top-ranked tennis player lost his court battle to play at the Australian Open and was deported.

Djokovic’s final destination was not immediately clear.

He left Australia after saying he was “disappointed” with losing his appeal against deportation and adding that he needs “some time to rest and to recuperate” after the 11-day saga.

A masked Djokovic was photographed in an Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms.

He left on an Emirates flight to Dubai, the same transit point he used when he flew to Australia on January 6 after departing from Marbella, Spain.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com