JPL wins for Waterhouse, Cavalier

Goals from Andre Fletcher and Devroy Grey carried last season’s beaten finalists Waterhouse to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over ten-man Montego Bay United, as the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) kicked off at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

Montego Bay’s Alrick Ottey had the best chance of the first half but he placed his shot wide of an empty goal from six yards.

Two minutes after the break, Montego Bay were reduced to ten players when Ewan Barton was shown a red card.

