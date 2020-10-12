 159 More COVID-19 Infections » EntornoInteligente
12 octubre, 2020
159_more_covid_19_infections.jpg

159 More COVID-19 Infections

The deceased is a 66-year-old man from St. Elizabeth

Jamaica recorded 159 new COVID-19 cases in the on Saturday, bringing the country’s case count to 7,718.

One new death was also recorded, pushing the tally to 139.

The deceased is a 66-year-old man from St. Elizabeth.

There were 3 additional deaths within that 24 hour-hour period  that are currently under investigation, according to the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

The latest positive cases involved 86 females and 71 males.

The data also show that 3,162 patients have recovered, leaving  4,314 active cases.

