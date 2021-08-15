Taliban militants overrun key city Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan: spokesman

Entornointeligente.com / KABUL, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Taliban militants took control of most parts of key city Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan early Sunday, a Taliban spokesman said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, claimed on his social media account that the insurgents captured most parts of Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Nangarhar province, some 120 km east of national capital Kabul.

He said Taliban militants were trying to seize control of the governor office and the provincial police headquarters in Jalalabad.

The militants seized neighboring Kunar province on Saturday.

On Saturday, Taliban declared that they captured Mazar-i-Sharif and Maimana cities in the northern region, Gardez and Mehtarlam cities in the eastern part of the country.

The Afghan government has not confirmed the claims by the Taliban. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com