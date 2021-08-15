Sporting and business icon Rawle Brancker laid to rest

Sporting and business icon Rawle Brancker laid to rest Sun, 08/15/2021 – 4:00am Barbadian sporting and business icon Rawle Brancker was laid to rest on Friday August 13th, as family and friends celebrated his life at a funeral service at the chapel at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens in Christ Church.

The celebration of his life saw tributes both in person and on video, recalling the many attributes Brancker had and the impact he had on the people he came into contact with.

Some of the tributes came from cricket legends Sir Charles Griffith, Cammie Smith and Ian Bishop, while cricket administrator Conde Riley was also among the people who spoke glowingly about Brancker.

They all took a trip through time tracing the legacy of Brancker, who was an administrator, policy maker and businessman. A member of the Empire Cricket Club since the age of 12 years, he was later named an honorary vice president and trustee, and went on to become a Barbados Cricket Legend and the chairman of Cricket World Cup in 2007.

Brancker was a member of the famous West Indies squad that toured England in 1966, captained by Rt Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers. In his first class career, Brancker struck five centuries and took 106 wickets with a top score of 135 not out.

Despite his physical challenges, the Rev Sir Wesley Hall stood and delivered his eulogy about his friend, starting from the first time they met at the gates of Combermere 75 years ago.

Sir Wes, remembering his unbroken friendship with Brancker, said from the very first day they met he was immaculately dressed and expressed his love of cricket.

Also in attendance

were Acting Governor General Dean Jeffrey Gibson, Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham, Barbados’ only living National Hero Sir Garfield Sobers, and Sir Philip Greaves.

