Pinnacle Feeds: Price hike a last resort Sun, 08/15/2021 – 5:00am

Admitting the company was well aware of the impact this would have on farmers and the Barbadian consumer as a whole, Managing Director of Roberts Manufacturing and Director of Pinnacle Feeds, Jason Sambrano, insisted that the company, which has not raised the price of feed for almost a decade, had been responsible in weighing all factors before taking the decision.

“In terms of the recent price adjustment, Pinnacle Feeds approaches this in a responsible manner. If one looks at the history of our price adjustments you will see the last increase was in 2012, then it was followed by three price decreases for the period 2013-2014. So you can see that over the last decade we have actually tried to reduce the price of animal feed and maintain a level of stability within the market in terms of pricing, and I think this is testament to show that the company is very responsible in how we approach our pricing strategies and the impact it may have on the Barbadian consumer,” he stated.

Over the past several months, reduced yields due to climate issues, increased transportation cost and increased labour costs, have led to unprecedented hikes in the price of raw materials like soybean and corn, both of which are still 55 per cent and 60 per cent higher than during this same period last year.

While the Government of Barbados provided a level of price support for the period of May – July 2021, with the hope that there would be a downward shift of world market prices, grain is still trading at elevated levels.

Reiterating therefore that the price hike was not taken lightly, Sambrano also stressed it was necessary to help maintain its employment and operation levels.

“We employ over 180 staff members who are working tirelessly to ensure our customers can maintain their inputs,” Sambrano stated, while thanking the team members who kept the operations running during pandemic.

Sambrano has said that company will continue to work closely with the livestock industry to ensure the sector is sustainable for local farmers and by extension delivering value to the Barbadian consumer.

“Because of the position we hold within the industry, we need to make sure there is an adequate supply of grain and animal feed on island to ensure there is a stable supply of product on the island and a safe level of food security is maintained,” he added.

