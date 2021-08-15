MCDOWALL DROPS OUT

MCDOWALL DROPS OUT Sun, 08/15/2021 – 5:00am On the cusp of its elections, the National Union of Public Workers’ (NUPW) President Akanni McDowall has announced his withdrawal from the ballot.

Issuing a statement yesterday afternoon during an online press briefing, while accompanied virtually by friends and family members, he alleged there had been political interference in the election process and “an elaborate plan” to ensure its outcome.

He claimed to have received an e-mail outlining instructions from forces inside and outside of the union on how its national council should proceed with the hearing against him, as well as talking points on how to slander his name during the campaign trail.

Calling this “the straw that broke the camel’s back”, McDowall outlined that legal advice has already been sought on the matter, but he would be removing his hat from the 2021 elections, which are due on August 19.

“I am no longer interested in participating in an election that has now represented another new low in the conduct of union elections. I am therefore withdrawing from the presidential race since I will never be given a fair chance. If the challenges were only limited to the extent of the stream of members complaints and the failure to comply with the Constitution, I would gladly stay and fight for the union, which has been such a big part of my life for the past two decades.

“However, this invisible hand seeking to dominate the union cannot be defeated by one member, even in the capacity of President. I will not be any part of any such move when it clearly augurs badly for the future of the union and worker representation. I will not support the construction of any altar at which workers will be sacrificed for political gain,” he stressed.

Nevertheless, McDowall insisted he will remain a member of the union.

The news is the latest twist in a saga which has been brewing over the past few months at the country’s largest public sector trade union.

After being surrounded by a failed controversial resolution, which proposed to make him the union’s Secretary General – a new post – McDowall was suspended from his presidential role by the NUPW’s council on June 23. The decision meant that he would not be able to contest the upcoming election of officers.

However, after taking the matter to the Supreme Court, he was reinstated as the union head following a ruling by Justice Cecil McCarthy on July 22, who also ordered that McDowall be allowed to submit candidacy once again for the presidency.

