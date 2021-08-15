Littering ‘just not acceptable’

Littering ‘just not acceptable’ Sun, 08/15/2021 – 5:13am By: Regina Selman Moore An appeal is going out to Barbadians to be more mindful of how they treat their environment, given the amount of litter and debris collected from a St. George community.

Members of the St. George Parish Independence Committee spent their Saturday morning undertaking a community cleanup exercise at Crystal Gardens, just adjacent to the St. George Parish Church in The Glebe, St. George. This area houses the Parish Monument – where the names of persons who have made a significant contribution to the parish are inscribed – and on its grounds can also be found the St. George Farmers Co-op which is always alive with activity.

Kathie Daniel, Public Relations Officer for the St. George Parish Independence Committee, spoke with The Barbados Advocate about the cleanup exercise, whilst stressing the need for residents of the community and visitors to the area to consider how act of littering can have an impact on the green space, which the Committee is hoping to keep clean.

“We are attempting to clean up because we see the trash all over the place and a lot of it is definitely not biodegradable. There are plastic bags, plastic bottles, wrappers, all sorts of things just tossed willy-nilly on the ground. I know some things such as paper, napkins and bags may sometimes just get away from you, but on this scale, it is clear that there is a deliberate attempt by some people to just make a mess. Someone even went to the trouble of sticking a … bottle in the fork of a tree. It’s just not acceptable,” Daniel commented.

“We only have 166 square miles of our country and we need to do better as a people. There are trash containers around, use them or worst case scenario, take it home and dispose of it properly. We are so blessed to live in Barbados and we are just making a mess and it is not helping anybody, because the plastic containers, the bottles etc., when the rain water comes, and this is St. George so it rains all the time, it just gives us a lot of trouble,” Daniel lamented.

“When the drains get blocked because of people throwing trash in it, then there is flooding, then you have problems with mosquitoes, especially the ones that are vectors, that carry some infectious disease. All of that you have to worry about. But hopefully, by helping people understand what we are doing, this can help encourage other people to follow a good example,” the PRO stressed.

Chairperson Reuel Bourne, who was on hand assisting St. George Parish Ambassador Mikhail King and other committee members in debushing and trimming the grass in the area, meanwhile noted that an effort will continually be made to keep the area pristine, given that it was also a past project for St. George Ambassadors.

He further noted that consideration will also be given to placing more garbage receptacles in the area to encourage persons to better dispose of their trash.

