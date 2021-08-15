Kelly grabs silver in individual time trial at Caribbean Cycling Championships

Entornointeligente.com / Search form Search Main menu Home News Business Sports Columns Contact Us E-Paper Joshua Kelly got the silver in the CCC individual time trial.

Kelly grabs silver in individual time trial at Caribbean Cycling Championships Sun, 08/15/2021 – 5:13am Barbados’ Joshua Kelly backed up his Caribbean Cycling Championships Road Race victory in the Dominican Republic with an impressive second place finish in the individual time trial.

Kelly placed second, 51 seconds behind the eventual winner Augusto Sanchez in the 40 km event for the Elite Men.

Kelly took to his social media where he said, “The past two days have been something I’ve dreamt of for a long time. As many of you know this year has been a roller coaster of experiences, emotions and everything in between so to be on the podium here for Barbados means the world to me.”

Jacob Kelly was fifth in the Under-23 individual 30km time trial and he was three minutes and 47 seconds behind the eventual winner, Conor White.

LINK ORIGINAL: Barbados Advocate

Entornointeligente.com