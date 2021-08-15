EDITORIAL: Time to act on climate change

Entornointeligente.com / Search form Search Main menu Home News Business Sports Columns Contact Us E-Paper EDITORIAL: Time to act on climate change Sun, 08/15/2021 – 4:55am Despite some heavy showers yesterday associated with the passing of Tropical Storm Grace to the north of the island, Barbadians for the most part have been commenting on the hot temperatures this past week, which many have described as “unbearable”.

Though the island is situated in the tropics and could be expected to be hot, this excessive heat is not unique to this country however. Parts of Europe and the United States have also been experiencing heatwaves, with July being recorded as the hottest month in 142 years in the US, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Furthermore the last seven Julys, from 2015 to 2021, have been the hottest seven Julys on record.

What is even more remarkable is the fact that it is a La Nina year, which started cooler than recent years because of the cooling of the central Pacific that often reduces the global temperature average. Yet, despite this, temperatures continue to break records on the higher end.

One reason for this phenomenon could be Arctic Oscillation, which in its positive phase is associated with more warming, NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo stated. However, what is more likely is that the record-breaking temperatures are a result of climate change. NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad is quoted in a press release: “This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe”; and Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann agreed, adding: “It is an exclamation mark on a summer of unprecedented heat, drought, wildfires and flooding.”

What can be done?

The dangers of climate change have long been expounded, but not enough has been done or is being done to fix or put measures in place to alleviate the problem. Twelve years ago at the United Nations summit on climate change in New York, then US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Hu Jintao – leaders of the world’s two biggest polluting nations – both affirmed their intention to advance negotiations for reducing emissions in their nations. However, while Obama was hopeful of exploring alternative forms of energy, namely nuclear energy, Jintao was reserved, stating nations “should not … be asked to take on obligations that go beyond their development stage”. A few months later at the UN Copenhagen summit, 74 nations declined to agree to a non-binding deal aimed at limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. Since then, the Trump administration had been criticised heavily for taking major steps back in the climate change fight, even denying the validity behind what many consider to be facts.

It appears then that the movement against climate change has stalled or has been going in the wrong direction. Earlier this week, a prestigious United Nations science panel was still warning of worsening climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and other human activity, over a decade after the New York summit. And the urgency of the matter cannot be underscored enough when one considers the environmental occurrences across the globe – from flooding in Asia and Europe, to wildfires in the US, to droughts on several continents.

Every single state across the globe is at risk for the effects of climate change, especially developing nations. It is hoped that world leaders wake up to the harsh reality that the earth needs help now; it cannot wait until it is politically or diplomatically expedient to act. The time for talk has passed. It is time for action.

LINK ORIGINAL: Barbados Advocate

Entornointeligente.com