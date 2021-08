Dominica’s positive covid-19 cases increases to over 700

Entornointeligente.com / 727—that’s the total number of active positive cases as Dominica continues to grapple with the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Health, Wellness, and New Health Investments, Dr. Irving McIntyre.

These cases are from a total of 394 confirmed PCR tests and 333 rapid antigen tests.

Commonwealth of Dominica COVID-19 report as at Saturday, August 14, 2021

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com