TransJamaican Highway Records Profit Despite Lockdowns

TransJamaican Highway earned more money in 2021 despite lockdowns. For the 12 months to December, the toll operator made a net profit of US$4 million which was a turn around from the US$1.9 million loss it suffered in 2020. The company's revenue for 2021 was 16 percent higher at $52. 8 million. TransJamaican says the relaxation of covid measures contributed to the improved performance. It says the reopening of schools for face-to-face classes augurs well for the company's earnings.

